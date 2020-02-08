Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:49 AM
90-year-old Abiya yet to get allowance card

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

MANDA, NAOGAON, Feb 7: Abiya Bewa, 90, wife of late Asir Uddin Molla of Ganeshpur Village under Ganeshpur Union in Manda Upazila of the district needs an old age or widow allowance card.
She has been running to union parishad (UP) chairman and members for the card for the last three years, but none of them managed any card for her.
She is suffering from various old age complications. She cannot afford to treat her ailments for lack of money.
According to the existing adult allowance requirements, an old woman should be 62 years of age and an old man 65 years of age for getting an allowance card. In this connection, Abiya Bewa is eligible for the card, but she is yet to get it.
Neighbours said Abiya's husband died due to lack of treatment about 12 years back. He left no savings for her. Out of her total five issues, the elder son died about 24 years ago, leaving behind one son and one daughter. Her other issues- two sons and two daughters are day-labourers and farm workers.
After losing working ability at one stage, Abiya started rearing goats for survival. But, now she cannot continue it for her aging. She has to starve frequently.
Abiya said she submitted her photograph and a photocopy of her NID to the chairman of her union three years back. The UP authorities assured her that she would start getting money within two to three months. But she did not get allowance money even after one year.
When asked why Abiya did not get the card, Chairman of No. 5 Ganeshpur UP Hanif Uddin Mondal said, "No card for Abiya was granted. If documents are submitted again, I will manage a card for her."




Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Halim said if Abiya Bewa applies to Social Welfare Office, necessary measures will be taken about her after official inquiry.


