Two drug traders convicted in Barishal

BARISHAL, Feb 6: A local court convicted two drug traders to different jail terms and also fined them for possessing drugs.

Out of the convicts, Zabed Akram alias Shawon, son of A. Wahab Sikder of Kaunia area of the city was jailed for 10 years and fined Tk 20,000, in default to suffer six months more in jail.

Another convict Rahimul Islam alias Rahim was jailed for two years and fined Tk 2,000, in default to suffer one month more in jail.

As per the prosecution, police arrested both the convicts from Kaunia Shop Factory area along with 350 yaba tablets on March 14, 2018.

On April 25 of the same year, police filed charge-sheet.

Later, District and Session Judge M Rafiqul Islam delivered the verdict.





