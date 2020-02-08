Four crushed under train in three districts





NARSINGDI: Two women were crushed under train in the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Rozina Begum, 37, wife of Helaluddin Bhuiyan of Srirampur in Raipura Upazila, and Tanaya Islam, 22, an honours student of Chemistry department at Narsingdi Government College.

Police said Tanaya, daughter of Morsheduzzaman Sheikh, was crushed by the Dhaka-bound Kalni Express train at Arshinagar rail crossing about 5pm.

On the other hand, Rozina was run over by a Dhaka-bound commuter train in between Srinidhi and Methikanda rail stations in Raipura about 8am.

Sub-Inspector of Narsingdi GRP Firoz Ahmed confirmed the deaths.

RAJSHAHI: An unknown youth was crushed under the wheels of a train in Rajshahi Railway Station of the city on Tuesday morning.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Officer-in-Charge of Rajshahi GRP Shah Kamal said the man was crossing the rail line in the area about 7:30am. At that time, a train hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

NETRAKONA: A woman was crushed under a train in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Reshma Akhter, 38, wife of Rafique Mia of Chaitali Village under Birishiri Union in Durgapur Upazila.

Purbadhala Rail Station Booking Assistant Md Abdul Momen said the deceased committed suicide by jumping under Dhaka-bound No. 50 Up Balaka Commuter Train in Jaria Balughata area on Jaria-Mymensingh Railway at around 11:30am.









The reason behind her suicide is yet unknown, he added.





