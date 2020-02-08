Farmer beaten to death by rivals

JHENIDAH, Feb 7: A farmer was beaten and stabbed to death by his rivals over a trifling matter in Muraridaha area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Sabuj Shah, 35, was a resident of the area.

Fazlu Shah, father of the deceased, said Aziz Mondal of the area along with his associates attacked Sabuj and three others at noon following an altercation over eating of crops from Aziz's field by a goat.

They beat and stabbed the four people, leaving them seriously injured, he added.

Later, the injured were taken to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital where Sabuj died in the afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge of Jhenidah Sadar Police Station Moeen Uddin confirmed the news.





