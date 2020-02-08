Three rapists detained in three districts





BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a person for allegedly raping a school-going girl in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Tanmoy Mistri, 22, son of Uttam Kumar Mistri of Betagi Singhakhali Village.

The victim is Suraiya Akhter, a student of class eight at Keshob Lal High School in the upazila.

Victim's Family and police sources said Tanmoy forcefully took Suraiya to a nearby kitchen of Amal Chandra Mistri, while she was going to the house of retired school teacher Subodh Master in Betagi Singhakhali Village for tuition on Wednesday morning, and violated her.

Later, the victim's mother lodged a case file with Bhandaria Police Station (PS) at night.

Following this, police arrested the rapist and sent him to jail on Thursday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria PS SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police arrested a person for raping a dumb housewife in Satail Village under Chandai Union in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Lutfar Rahman alias Lutu Khan, 42, son of late Shahadat Hossain of the same area.

Local sources said Lutu Khan forcefully raped the housewife, 30, while she was alone at her home in Satail Village on Wednesday at around 9pm. Later, her husband rescued her, but Lutu Khan managed to flee.

Being informed, police arrested the rapist with the help of locals on Thursday noon.

Baraigram PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Police arrested a person for raping a minor girl in Sonatola Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Shafiqul Islam, 42, son of late Saleque Uddin Mandol of Sujaitpur Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Shafiqul took the girl, a fourth grader at Sujaitpur Government Primary School, from the road while she was going to the school on Tuesday at around 8:30am and violated her after taking her to an abandoned place.

Later, locals rescued the victim and rushed her to a local hospital.

Victim's Grandfather Sayed Zaman lodged a case with Sonatola Police Station on Wednesday night in this connection.

Following this, police arrested the rapist at the same night and sent him to jail on Thursday.

Sonatola PS OC Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the victim was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for medical test.

















Three rapists were arrested under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act in three districts- Pirojpur, Natore and Bogura, in two days.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a person for allegedly raping a school-going girl in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday.The arrested person is Tanmoy Mistri, 22, son of Uttam Kumar Mistri of Betagi Singhakhali Village.The victim is Suraiya Akhter, a student of class eight at Keshob Lal High School in the upazila.Victim's Family and police sources said Tanmoy forcefully took Suraiya to a nearby kitchen of Amal Chandra Mistri, while she was going to the house of retired school teacher Subodh Master in Betagi Singhakhali Village for tuition on Wednesday morning, and violated her.Later, the victim's mother lodged a case file with Bhandaria Police Station (PS) at night.Following this, police arrested the rapist and sent him to jail on Thursday.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria PS SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police arrested a person for raping a dumb housewife in Satail Village under Chandai Union in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.The arrested person is Lutfar Rahman alias Lutu Khan, 42, son of late Shahadat Hossain of the same area.Local sources said Lutu Khan forcefully raped the housewife, 30, while she was alone at her home in Satail Village on Wednesday at around 9pm. Later, her husband rescued her, but Lutu Khan managed to flee.Being informed, police arrested the rapist with the help of locals on Thursday noon.Baraigram PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.BOGURA: Police arrested a person for raping a minor girl in Sonatola Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The arrested person is Shafiqul Islam, 42, son of late Saleque Uddin Mandol of Sujaitpur Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.Local sources said Shafiqul took the girl, a fourth grader at Sujaitpur Government Primary School, from the road while she was going to the school on Tuesday at around 8:30am and violated her after taking her to an abandoned place.Later, locals rescued the victim and rushed her to a local hospital.Victim's Grandfather Sayed Zaman lodged a case with Sonatola Police Station on Wednesday night in this connection.Following this, police arrested the rapist at the same night and sent him to jail on Thursday.Sonatola PS OC Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the victim was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for medical test.