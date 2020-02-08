2 get life-term in arms case in Kushtia





The lifers Shipon, 28, and Rafiqul Alam alias Badshah, 40, are residents of Shibpur Village in Kushtia Sadar Upazila.

As per the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 detained the duo as suspects in a murder committed on October 7, 2017.

According to information gleaned from them during interrogation, RAB members recovered a foreign pistol and a magazine loaded with four bullets from under the ground of Shibpur Government Primary School field.

Later, RAB lodged a case against them with Islamic University Police Station in this connection. Police submitted charge-sheet accusing them on November 1, 2017.









Kushtia District and Sessions Judge Arup Kumar Goswami handed down the verdict after examining the records and witnesses.





