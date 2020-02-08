Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020
Countryside

Seven killed in road mishaps in five districts

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Seven persons were killed and another was seriously injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Kurigram, Barishal, Dinajpur, Laxmipur and Faridpur, in two days.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A young man was killed as a truck hit a bicycle in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
Deceased Raju Mia, 23, was the son of Ain Uddin, a resident of Uzir Para Village under Bangasonahat Union in the upazila.
Locals said a stone-laden truck knocked down a bicycle from behind in Camper Mor area in the evening, leaving cycle rider Raju dead on the spot.
Police, later, recovered the body and seized the truck, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Imtiaz Kabir confirmed.
BARISHAL: A youth was killed in a road accident near Barishal University in Dapdapia area on Thursday morning.
Deceased Sabbir Hossen, 22, was the son of Sabuj Mridha of Charkaua Village in Barishal Sadar Upazila.
Police said Sabbir was riding a bicycle in the said area. Suddenly, a speeding motorcycle hit the bicycle, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.
DINAJPUR: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Md Faruk Hossain, a truck driver and easy-bike driver Masud, a resident of Bajitpur Village in Chiribandar Upazila.
Two trucks collided-head on in Bhatgaon Bridge area of Kaharol Upazila at around 8pm, leaving one of the trucks' driver Faruk dead on the spot. Kaharol PS OC Monoj Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, easy-bike driver Masud died as his vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Rajapukur Rangpukuria Para area on Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway of Sadar Upazila at night.
Two unnatural death cases were filed with Kaharol and Kotwali PSs in these connections.   
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: An old man was killed in an accident on the Koroitala-Nasirganj Road in Chowdhury Bazaar area under Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Nawsher Ali alias Noshu Bepary, 65, was a resident of No. 6 Ward under Char Martin Union in the upazila.
Char Martin Union Parishad Member Md Iman Ali said the old man was returning home after saying Isha prayer at a local mosque. Suddenly a speeding motorcycle dashed him from behind, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.
In-charge of Hazirhat Police Investigation Centre Sub-Inspector Md Alamgir Hossen confirmed the incident.
FARIDPUR: Two schoolboys were killed in a road accident in Bongram area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Rabbi Molla, a student of class six at Bongram High School, and Asif Bepary, a student of class seven at the same school.
Police said, the deceased were returning home from school riding a motorcycle. On the way, a truck dashed the bike, leaving the two dead on the spot and the motorcyclist seriously injured.




The injured was admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

