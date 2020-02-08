

Off-season hilsa from Meghna floods Laxmipur markets

Now, they are thinking to recover their last season's losses.

This is a new turn in their professional life. This winter has arrived as a boon for them.

Happiness and festivity are getting momentum in the fishermen's villages. They are netting hilsa round the clock.

Hilsa trading is going on till midnight. All the haats and bazaars of the district are flooded with hilsa and crowded with buyers and traders. Retail consumers are happy to get hilsa at cheap prices.

All the fishing ghats, including Mozu Chowdhurir Haat in Sadar Upazila, Motir Haat in Kamalnagar Upazila, Battirghat, Kotria, Ludhua-Folcon, and Ramgati Ghat in Ramgati Upazila, Tankir Ghat, Alexander Centre Khal and Charbongshi in Raipur Upazila are crowded.

Fishers are unloading their hilsa catches at the ghats while traders are purchasing these to send to country's different areas.

Though there are other sweet water fishes, hilsa is dominating.

The prices of various sizes of hilsa are within the purchasing capacities of the consumers. Hilsa weighing one kg is selling at Tk 700 while per half kg hilsa is selling at Tk 250.

Local customers Asif and Zakir Hossen said fish is sold at local markets from morning till midnight. As the markets are near the river, hilsa arrives here earlier through ghats. Meanwhile, customers throng the markets to purchase fresh fish.

Hilsa is plenty at all the bazaars, including Uttar Temuhani, Dakkhin Temuhani, Lawrence Bazaar, Koroitola, Torabganj, and Ramgatir Haat. But, the prices are higher in the town markets than in the fishing ghats and coastal markets.

Local fishers Harun, Akkas, Bhulu and Miraz said they could not catch expected hilsa in the last season. Though huge amount of hilsa was caught in the end of that season, they could not repay their loans. Now, they are trying to repay the loans with the abundant hilsa catch in this winter.

Traders Nasir, Shafiq and Shahadat of Uttar Temuhani said hilsa is always favourite among the customers. So, it is selling high.

District Fisheries Officer Md Billal Hossen said hilsa breeding zone ranges in about 100 km area of the Meghna River from Ramgati Upazila in Laxmipur to Shatnol in Chandpur District.

Hilsa comes here from sea to lay eggs, so it is caught from the Meghna round the year, he also said.

Plenty of hilsa is being netted in this winter, and it is expected that more hilsa will be caught in the coming days, he added.















LAXMIPUR, Feb 7: Local fishermen are netting huge amount of hilsa from the Meghna River in this off-season.Now, they are thinking to recover their last season's losses.This is a new turn in their professional life. This winter has arrived as a boon for them.Happiness and festivity are getting momentum in the fishermen's villages. They are netting hilsa round the clock.Hilsa trading is going on till midnight. All the haats and bazaars of the district are flooded with hilsa and crowded with buyers and traders. Retail consumers are happy to get hilsa at cheap prices.All the fishing ghats, including Mozu Chowdhurir Haat in Sadar Upazila, Motir Haat in Kamalnagar Upazila, Battirghat, Kotria, Ludhua-Folcon, and Ramgati Ghat in Ramgati Upazila, Tankir Ghat, Alexander Centre Khal and Charbongshi in Raipur Upazila are crowded.Fishers are unloading their hilsa catches at the ghats while traders are purchasing these to send to country's different areas.Though there are other sweet water fishes, hilsa is dominating.The prices of various sizes of hilsa are within the purchasing capacities of the consumers. Hilsa weighing one kg is selling at Tk 700 while per half kg hilsa is selling at Tk 250.Local customers Asif and Zakir Hossen said fish is sold at local markets from morning till midnight. As the markets are near the river, hilsa arrives here earlier through ghats. Meanwhile, customers throng the markets to purchase fresh fish.Hilsa is plenty at all the bazaars, including Uttar Temuhani, Dakkhin Temuhani, Lawrence Bazaar, Koroitola, Torabganj, and Ramgatir Haat. But, the prices are higher in the town markets than in the fishing ghats and coastal markets.Local fishers Harun, Akkas, Bhulu and Miraz said they could not catch expected hilsa in the last season. Though huge amount of hilsa was caught in the end of that season, they could not repay their loans. Now, they are trying to repay the loans with the abundant hilsa catch in this winter.Traders Nasir, Shafiq and Shahadat of Uttar Temuhani said hilsa is always favourite among the customers. So, it is selling high.District Fisheries Officer Md Billal Hossen said hilsa breeding zone ranges in about 100 km area of the Meghna River from Ramgati Upazila in Laxmipur to Shatnol in Chandpur District.Hilsa comes here from sea to lay eggs, so it is caught from the Meghna round the year, he also said.Plenty of hilsa is being netted in this winter, and it is expected that more hilsa will be caught in the coming days, he added.