Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:48 AM
Home Sports

Kobe Bryant memorial set for Feb 24

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

LOS ANGELES, FEB 7: Los Angeles will host a public memorial on February 24 at Staples Center for NBA icon Kobe Bryant and eight others killed last month in a helicopter crash, US media reported Thursday.
The Los Angeles Times, citing two unnamed sources, and CNN, citing a source close to the Bryant family, were among the outlets reporting the event, which had not been officially announced.




The Los Angeles Lakers-the club where Bryant starred for 20 seasons-Staples Center, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office did not immediately confirm the event was planned.
The "2-24" date would carry some symbolism-Bryant wore the No. 24 jersey in the later stages of his career and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash, wore No. 2 for her school basketball team.
Gianna's teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Alyssa's parents John and Keri Altobelli, Payton's mother Sarah Chester, basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan also died in the January 26 crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.
Staples Center, the home arena of both the Lakers and the rival Los Angeles Clippers, as well as a concert venue, has hosted memorials for recording artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kobe Bryant memorial set for Feb 24
Could Neymar, Mbappe antics derail PSG?
Man City star Sterling to miss West Ham clash
Ibrahimovic return adds spice to Milan derby
Real Madrid crash out of cup as Sociedad edge seven-goal thriller
Barca in turmoil trying to make up for Messi's lost time
World Cup champs USA face Mexico for Olympic women's football berth
Tendulkar likens Australia's Labuschagne to himself


Latest News
Finding error in everything is BNP’s habit: Hasan Mahmud
We can come strong in second innings: Shanto
‘Kabiraj’ held for raping teenage girl
Ekushey Book Fair draws huge crowd on Friday
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader
India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
An orangutan extends a helping hand to man
7 pirates held after overnight clash with fishermen
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
Most Read News
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Bangladeshi jailed in UK for killing wife, daughters
Brig Gen Dr MR Khan's 8th death anniv tomorrow
Three ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga
Newborn’s body found in Buriganga
New virus infected around 31,400 people globally
Bangladesh sent to bat first
Remittance outflow from the country shrouded in mystery
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft