Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:48 AM
Home Sports

Man City star Sterling to miss West Ham clash

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LONDON, FEB 7: Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling will miss Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham and could face a race to be fit for their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury.
Sterling limped off during Sunday's defeat at Tottenham and the club have confirmed the injury will sideline the England international this weekend.
"Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring. Everyone at City wishes @sterling7 a full and speedy recovery," City said on their Twitter account.
City manager Pep Guardiola will hope Sterling's absence is not much longer than the West Ham game as his side gear up for a hectic schedule.
They travel to top-four rivals Leicester on February 22 and then head to Spain to face Real in the Champions League last-16 first leg four days later.
City would also want Sterling to be available for the League Cup final against Aston Villa on March 1.
The 25-year-old, who came off in the 84th minute against Tottenham, is one of City's top goalscorers this season with 20 in all
competitions.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kobe Bryant memorial set for Feb 24
Could Neymar, Mbappe antics derail PSG?
Man City star Sterling to miss West Ham clash
Ibrahimovic return adds spice to Milan derby
Real Madrid crash out of cup as Sociedad edge seven-goal thriller
Barca in turmoil trying to make up for Messi's lost time
World Cup champs USA face Mexico for Olympic women's football berth
Tendulkar likens Australia's Labuschagne to himself


Latest News
Finding error in everything is BNP’s habit: Hasan Mahmud
We can come strong in second innings: Shanto
‘Kabiraj’ held for raping teenage girl
Ekushey Book Fair draws huge crowd on Friday
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader
India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
An orangutan extends a helping hand to man
7 pirates held after overnight clash with fishermen
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
Most Read News
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Bangladeshi jailed in UK for killing wife, daughters
Brig Gen Dr MR Khan's 8th death anniv tomorrow
Three ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga
Newborn’s body found in Buriganga
New virus infected around 31,400 people globally
Bangladesh sent to bat first
Remittance outflow from the country shrouded in mystery
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft