Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:48 AM
Barca in turmoil trying to make up for Messi's lost time

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (2R) is handed a yellow card by Spanish referee Martinez Manuera during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter-final football match Athletic Club Bilbao against FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on February 06, 2020. photo: AFP

MADRID, FEB 7: Lionel Messi admitted in December he could soon retire but Barcelona's frenzied attempts to make the most of his final years appear to be having the opposite effect.
As Athletic Bilbao's players celebrated Inaki Williams' 94th-minute winner at San Mames on Thursday night, Messi stood still in the centre circle, hands on his hips and staring down at the ground in front.
He had missed a chance to win it, his shot saved by Unai Simon, just moments before Williams' flicked header crept inside the post to send Barca out of the Copa del Rey before the semi-finals for the first time in 10 years.
Messi has been the inspiration and saviour of this Barcelona team, his finger prints on their string of La Liga titles more than anyone else's.
But as Bilbao proved, when Messi misses, Barca are there to be hit, their insecurities known and ready to be exposed.
The political turmoil now engulfing the club stems in part from desperation, not to waste Messi's final years or at least to be seen to be trying to make the best of them.
He will be 33 in June and said at the Ballon d'Or presentation retirement was "approaching" but a sense of time running out haa long-lingered at Camp Nou.
When Messi won the Champions League in 2015, aged 27, the assumption was there would be more but instead there has been only disappointment, three quarter-finals and one semi-final, the last two tournaments ending in capitulation.
The fear of a repeat and another year squandered was instrumental in the decision to sack Ernesto Valverde last month, even if players insisted losses to Roma and Liverpool were not down to their coach.
After the clumsy appointment of Quique Setien, in which Xavi Hernandez was approached but not persuaded, and then a botched January transfer window, when strikers were targeted but not signed, frustration grew.
In an interview with Diario Sport on Tuesday, the club's sporting director Eric Abidal then called out Xavi, who remains close to many in the dressing room, and shifted responsibility onto the players.
As the most powerful among them, Messi was implicated most.
He hit back, insisting "everyone should take responsibility for their actions" and that not naming names "tarnished all the players".
Jordi Alba joined in the rebuke on Thursday night. "Those facing the music are the players and the coaching staff," he said. "Enough shit is thrown at us from the outside, we don't have to throw it at ourselves from within."




In the middle of it all, Setien is trying to usher in a new style of play mid-season, more in-keeping with the club's DNA and better suited to Messi.     -AFP


