'Mojar Khela Volleyball' titled cover unveiling ceremony held





Commerce Ministry Secretary Dr Jafar Iqbal formally unveiled the cover of the book as the chief guest while Bangladesh Power Development Board former chairman engineer Khaled Mahmud and BOA deputy secretary general and BVF general Secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku were present as the special guests.

BVF former president Golam Quddus Chowdhry presided over the ceremony.

The book contained law and method of playing volleyball as well as playing modern technique of the world best highlighting those through picture which will be teachable for the volleyball players.

In the ceremony, the effort has got the place to make memorable of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS

















