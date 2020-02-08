Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:47 AM
Kaka drawing on Maldini 'inspiration'

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

PARIS, FEB 7: Former superstar footballer Kaka is looking to "inspiration" Paolo Maldini as he begins what the once elegant midfielder hopes is a new journey to the top of the game, but off the pitch.
The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner is aiming to follow in the footsteps of former AC Milan teammate Maldini and others who made the step up to boardroom level at the seven-time European champions, including Zvonimir Boban.
Boban is Milan's Chief Football Officer while Maldini replaced Kaka's countryman Leonardo as technical director at the Italian giants in June, with Maldini key to bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the San Siro last month.




"Those two are inspirations for me," Brazilian Kaka told AFP in an interview.
He added that Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo, who was instrumental in taking him to Milan from Sao Paulo in 2003, was offering him advice on how to make the jump from pitch to boardroom.    -AFP


