Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:47 AM
Sports

Sadnan takes solo lead in Rapid School Chess

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Sadnan Hasan Dihan of Ideal School of Narayanganj took solo lead in the points table with maximum six points in the FIDE Rapid School Chess tournament that began on Friday.
Five players are sharing the second position with five points. They are Zia Tahsin Tajwar Zia of Sent. Joseph International School, Swarnavo Choudhury of Faizur Rahman Ideal School (Malibag), Sajedul Haque of Ideal Primary School, WCM Jannatul Ferdous of Motijheel Colony School and Nafim Al Karim of Sent. Gregory's School.
Ahmed Walijah of Viqarunnisa School & College, Nusrat Jahan Alo of Narayandiya School of Titas and Urbana Chowdhury of Heed International School are sharing the third position with 4.5 points.
The event is being held in seven round Swiss-League system and cash prize will be given to the winners.     -BSS




