Rangpur Group Cup Golf Tournament begins

The third three-day "Rangpur Group Cup Golf Tournament-2020" kicked off on Friday at the Rangpur Golf and Country Club (RGCC) ground in the outskirts of the city.The tournament is being sponsored by the Rangpur Group, a press release of RGCC said.More than 100 contestants of different Golf Clubs from across the country are participating in the male, female, junior and sub-junior groups of the tournament.Rangpur Area Commander, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 66 Infantry Division and President of RGCC Major General Md. Nazrul Islam, ndu, afwc, psc, g, inaugurated the tournament as chief guest.Deputy Managing Director of Rangpur Group Asraful Alam Al-Amin and its other officials, military officials, contestants in the tournament and other invited civilian guests attended the ceremony. -BSS