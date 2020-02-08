Batting dismay of Bangladesh continues in Rawalpindi



Bangladesh's Mohammad Mithun (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (L) looks on during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 7, 2020. photo: AFP

Winning the toss, Pakistan invited guests to bat first and their bowlers were right on the money. Shaheen Afridi stroke in the very first over to pick up debutant Saif Hasan. Saif had gone for a silver duck. Triple centurion in BCL Tamim Iqbal departed for three as visitors started to struggle with three runs losing two wickets.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto accompanying with skipper Mominul Haque rescued Bangladesh from initial disaster. They stood 59 runs' 3rd wicket's stand before Mominul went out for 30 runs though he got a life at 20. He was dropped at sleeping position. Good looking Shanto was six short of a half century.

Experienced Mahmudullah also failed to extend his start of 25 runs. Mohammad Mithun showed stubbornness against mighty pace unit. He was the only half centurion among Bangladesh batters. Mithun scored 64 runs.

Besides, Liton Das collected 33 runs and Taijul Islam gathered 24 runs as visiting side were bowled out sustaining 82.5 overs. Considering low light, Pakistan were not asked for start batting.

Speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi scalped three wickets while Haris Sohail and Mohammad Abbas shared two wickets each and Naseem Shah took one wicket.















