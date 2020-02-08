Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:47 AM
Home Literature

Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”

 (Translated into English by Mesme Ismayilova Aliyullaqizi)

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Pashayeva Pery

Our language is very rich and harmonious,with deep historical roots.Personally, I  love
my native language and am  proud
of speaking  in my own language.
HeyderAliyev
                                                                                                         
Many poets and writers of Azerbaijan have created great works about their native language and homeland. These works are an example of maintaining love to our language, traditions and customs. Jalil Mammadkuluzade is one of these creators.
Jalil Mammadguluzade was born in February 22, 1869 in a small merchant family, in Nakhchevan.But the birth day of writer was written as 1866   in some sources, however, recent researches have shown that Jalil Mammadguluzade was born in 1869. Grandfather of the writer was a bricklayer in Iranian Azerbaijan in the city Khoy, but then moved to Nakhchevan. His father was Mammedgulu Meshedy Huseyngulu (1840-1905).
Jalil Mammadguluzade lived in poverty and was fond of science and education. He studied at School of Molla Ali Huseynzadeh in 1873-1876, and from 1877-1879 at School Haji Molla
Bagir. The writer also learned Arabic and Persian at the same time. Then, Jalil studied at the Nakhchevan city three-year school since 1879. At this school, lessons were taught in Russian, and little attention was paid to teaching the Azerbaijani language. He studied here for three years. Konstantin Nikitin , Georgy Uturqaurini, Mirze Sadiq Quluzade  and  Alimamed Khalilov  had  greatly influenced to education and creativity of Jalil Mammedguluzade.
First creative period of Jalil Mammadguluzade lasted until revolution of 1905. During this time, He wrote allegorical drama "Tea Service", stories "Danabash Village", "School of Danabash Village", "The Raisin Game", "Post box" and did several translations from Russian.
His first creativity period explained the pre-revolutionary life of Azerbaijani villages and rural residents. 
Jalil Mammaduluzade was one of those who loved his country, his people and his native language. He always tried to do something useful for educating of his people. The work "MOTHER'S BOOK", which he wrote on this literary work, occupies the special place in Azerbaijani literature.
 OTHERS BOOK was written in 1920. This dramatic work is dedicated to the Azerbaijani society of the early XX century, especially the Azerbaijani intelligentsia. The main idea of the work- is struggle for homeland, people and native language. The work criticizes the misunderstanding of intellectuals who aspire to different countries. According to the author, the way to save the people is to unite around the idea of the homeland, so as not to fall into the trap of anyone or the country.
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh

The main images of this work are three brothers, sons of one father and mother: Rustambey, Mirza Mamedali and Samad Vahid. These brothers are primarily distinguished by their clothes. Rustambey, who studied Russian, is dressed in 'the best clothes', which means wearing a jacket, vest and a tie. But Mirza Mammadali was educated in Iran and therefore he dressed according to Iranian styles:  fur hat   and long outerwear, according to the Muslim style. The third son, Samed Wahid, was educated in Turkey and he wears a red headdress like the Turks.
Brothers have different pleasures and worldviews. Although their father was a patriotic and charismatic man, his sons were almost alienated from national traditions. They usually speak the languages they learn, they are so different that they can't stay and work in the same family or in the same room.




A daily reading of the brothers aroused suspicion of government officials. Arrival of Censor Mirza Jafar confirmed the difference between the brothers. Looking through books it was determined that, even surnames of brother are different   from each-other as books which they read. The books of Rustambey Abdulazimov consist from different dictionaries, books of Mirza Mammadali Caliph Abdulazim are about the eclipse of the sun, and   book of Abdul Azimzade Samed Wahid   are only "poems and verses."
Happening events gave attention of the image of Mother, Zahra Beyim, who represents Native land. Her sons weren't kind to each other and this   worries her. Seeing that her mother's words weren't avail, Gulbakhar thought that only different books, which her brothers read is reason of this. Therefore, she burns these books and reads mother's notes   , which she hid. The author's book, "The Book of Mother," is actually a book of the Motherland. In the book, the father instructs his children to reunite around Mother. This work of Jalil Mammadguluzade is an uprising to preserve our native language, customs and traditions. Today this work is of great educational importance due to high ideas and deep content.
The writer is assistant professor, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University 



