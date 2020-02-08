

The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)

In the ancient Arab people used to travel from one place to another on camels and run trade and commerce. Camels were used for journey like modern-day motor- vehicles and arrivals and departures of countless flights of planes. No airport was there then. No touch of modernization had been there, what only was seen the lines of camels carrying people and goods moving slowly from one city to another.

Fourteen hundreds years ago the state of this world everywhere had been nearly the same. Yet the civilized people across the world used to communicate with each other. But the people of Arab were so lag behind and unknown that no one communicated with them. To add more, the Arabs were also reluctant to befriend others outside their communities. They used to be happy among themselves.

Saudi Arabia, officially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a country in western Asia constituting the bulk of the Arabian Peninsula. The Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea are in the west of it and in the south there is the Indian Ocean and Arab Sea and in the east the Persian Sea.

Mecca, Madina and Taeef were the only cities of the ancient Saudi Arabia. Among the three cities Mecca was the leading one in every aspect. For the most influential and mighty clan called Quoraish used to live there. Moreover the most ancient mosque of the Arabs is situated in the middle of Mecca. Qouresh were looked upon as special and prestigious for they were the caretakers of the 'Qaba Shariif'. They were highly skilled at trade and Commerce. Their fame for the glory in warfare was widely acclaimed by all. Moreover, they were the owners of the antique fountain called 'Jamjam'. During Hajj people of the whole Arabia used to come to Mecca to perform religious rites required for Hazz. For this they had to be the guests of the Qouresh community. The Qouresh also used to serve their holy guests with utmost hospitality.

During the days of holy Hazz, every kind thievery, war, anarchy and killing were prohibited although they had been ever ferocious and savage. Clash of the clans was a common issue among the Arabs. But due to the rules of Quoresh for peace during the month of Zilhajj situation in Saudi Arabia used to be calm and quiet.

Literacy was a rare thing among the Arabs then. But most of the members of aristocracy used to study, write poetry and read the ancient religious scripts. In general most of the Arabs were illiterate. The light of enlightenment went off in Arab. Although in the cities of Arab many Jewish community and Christian community used to live, but they forget their own religious rites and rituals.

They did not abide by the words of the two holy scriptures of the two luminous prophets Hazrat Musa and Hazrat Isa. Moreover the heretics did also not abide by the ancient religious scriptures. The part where the dos and don'ts of the Almighty were written, they destroyed them. For this there was constant confusion regarding which one is the law of Allah and which is man-made. People forgetting the instructions of Allah were submerged into darkness.

Among the ignorance of darkness the Metropolitan city the country Mecca was a kind of dimming candle. Even though the Quroesh were devoid of morals but they used to observe some good traits of citizenship. To mention they used to serve those who came to observe Hazz in the Qaba House. It is told before that during Hazz the Arabs did harm none and allow none to do injustice to others. Rather they were very keen to assure security for the pilgrims and to arrange foodstuff for the camels and horses of the pilgrims.

The Quresh were not introduced to the habit of telling lies. They were devotedly true in keeping their words. Their sense of hospitality was immensely popular among the Arabs.

These Qouresh people learnt civility and patience to an extent though; they were very inconsiderately brutal among their clans and communities. They were not tolerant towards others' fame and glory. They never wished good of others. Even for a very silly affair they used to wage war against each other community.

The Arabs were pagans. They store many idols in the yard and inside the holy house of Qaba and used to worship them. They used to regard those idols as gods and goddesses. The Qouresh leaders violated and defamed the tradition built by the Mohammedans whose founding father Hazrat Ibrahim once made the Qaba as the house of Allah. Most of them used to worship the deities called 'Lath', 'Manat' and 'Ujjah'. Those idols kept in the house of Qaba were termed as omnipotent and thus they forget the creator of this universe who is all powerful, omniscient and omnipresent.



The translator is a university teacher

















