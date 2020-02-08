



You benefit from my wealth,

Turn around and spoil my health,

I can't eat without you, can't sleep without you,

My life has never been the same from the day I found you,

I wasn't even 18 years old when my friends introduced you to me,

Never wanted to tell my mother about you,

Kept my brothers and sisters away from you,

You flipped and burnt tiny holes through all my clothes,

I knew you were beautiful but so ugly,

A demon disguised as my angel,

Brown but dressed in all white.

My Lover, My Killer

You save me just enough to kill me,

With every stress lain on my door,

Everybody telling me to let you go,

I just seem to want you more,

There's no love like ours,

Kissed you some minutes ago,

But those minutes now seem like hours,

I begin to shake, to sweat, am I bewitched?

Moods occasion themselves more,

My throat parched: a kind of thirst that no Camel can ignore,



My Lover, My KillerYou make me feel strong,

Without you I'm soft,

Cry my eyes red,

Day by day your love eats me off,

Kindly, leisurely, cunningly,

My heart beats uncontrollably,

Tomorrow, will I be there?

Breathe through my lungs enough air,

My Lover, My Killer

Love no one as much as you,

Can't wait to grab you in one hand and passionately kiss you,

But when I do I choke

You mouth on mine feels great but the taste is horrible,

I tell myself I shall never EVER kiss you again,

But I can't pull away because somehow I don't choke anymore,

Your tenderness swims through my whole body and I feel whole.

My Lover, My Killer

My brother is passive so you kill him at a distance,

Do you even love me?

I mean, you kill me for loving you

*My Lover, My Killer*

(My Intellect's Loud And Noisy-MILAN)









George Sichinga is an African poet





I love you, I hate youYou benefit from my wealth,Turn around and spoil my health,I can't eat without you, can't sleep without you,My life has never been the same from the day I found you,I wasn't even 18 years old when my friends introduced you to me,Never wanted to tell my mother about you,Kept my brothers and sisters away from you,You flipped and burnt tiny holes through all my clothes,I knew you were beautiful but so ugly,A demon disguised as my angel,Brown but dressed in all white.My Lover, My KillerYou save me just enough to kill me,With every stress lain on my door,Everybody telling me to let you go,I just seem to want you more,There's no love like ours,Kissed you some minutes ago,But those minutes now seem like hours,I begin to shake, to sweat, am I bewitched?Moods occasion themselves more,My throat parched: a kind of thirst that no Camel can ignore,My Lover, My KillerYou make me feel strong,Without you I'm soft,Cry my eyes red,Day by day your love eats me off,Kindly, leisurely, cunningly,My heart beats uncontrollably,Tomorrow, will I be there?Breathe through my lungs enough air,My Lover, My KillerLove no one as much as you,Can't wait to grab you in one hand and passionately kiss you,But when I do I chokeYou mouth on mine feels great but the taste is horrible,I tell myself I shall never EVER kiss you again,But I can't pull away because somehow I don't choke anymore,Your tenderness swims through my whole body and I feel whole.My Lover, My KillerMy brother is passive so you kill him at a distance,Do you even love me?I mean, you kill me for loving you*My Lover, My Killer*(My Intellect's Loud And Noisy-MILAN)George Sichinga is an African poet