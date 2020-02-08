

COLOUR BAR

There's a mass of colour before my eyes

Colour-coded suffering of my kind,

For a second, the scene maroons my mind.

Brown, yellow, white, and black

Clashing to paint red the streets

All we want is for our blue money to make us happy

But somehow we end up as pale bodies under white sheets,

I hold no grudge though

Instead stand bright like orange,

Taste sweet too like an orange

Tan on a skin that is light

Perhaps a little off colour,

But the brown feet walk me to what's right

No more turn pink on my cheeks,

At the sight of that colour white,

I entertain grey thoughts,

Thoughts whose shade negates the matter,

Green earth, blue sky, and yellow sun

Combine to become one,

Succumb to purple ideas

With less luck but much effort have no fears

But I am colour blind

I have no favourite colour,

No red. No blue.

I don't see white nor black, I see people,

And aren't we all equal? Mmm..

(My Intellect's Loud And Noisy-MILAN)

















