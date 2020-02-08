Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020
COLOUR BAR

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020
George Sichinga

Grey hair akin to being wise,
There's a mass of colour before my eyes
Colour-coded suffering of my kind,
For a second, the scene maroons my mind.
Brown, yellow, white, and black
Clashing to paint red the streets
All we want is for our blue money to make us happy
But somehow we end up as pale bodies under white sheets,
I hold no grudge though
Instead stand bright like orange,
Taste sweet too like an orange
Tan on a skin that is light
Perhaps a little off colour,
But the brown feet walk me to what's right
No more turn pink on my cheeks,
At the sight of that colour white,
I entertain grey thoughts,
Thoughts whose shade negates the matter,
Green earth, blue sky, and yellow sun
Combine to become one,
Succumb to purple ideas
With less luck but much effort have no fears
But I am colour blind
I have no favourite colour,
No red. No blue.
I don't see white nor black, I see people,
And aren't we all equal? Mmm..
(My Intellect's Loud And Noisy-MILAN)


