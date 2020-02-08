Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020
Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020
Abu Yousuf Sumon

When you have money, how do you spend?
You should prefer buying book, book is a friend.
Books are store of knowledge, house of pleasure
Also a companion of lonely leisure!
Book gives guidance, massive reward of the mind
anything as like book, you'll never find.
Book makes a relation between present and past
If you are wisdom-loving reading book is must!
Book helps us to tell between wrong and right
Against despair, book gives power to fight.
Book sounds the story; when it's night
Book removes the darkness and brings the sun light.
People can cheat with you but book won't rook
Never underestimate the strength of book.
The book is with whom he is never alone
Book has magic of changing, which is well-known!

The poet is Student of University of Science and Technology, Chittagong (USTC)


