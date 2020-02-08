

Through the rhymes

The book starts with an introduction written by the editor herself. In the introduction the writer's biography is mostly highlighted, with some of his unfinished words. These writings reflected that he had an ambition to become a rapper. The poet is a short lived persona who died in a motor bike accident on 28th February 2008.

Let's look into the poet's work. The poetry of this book has three categories. The first category is entitled as poetry. This section has 83 poetries where 5 remain untitled. His untitled poetries are mysteries and full of depiction of his own frustration. His 'Untitled-1' poem is an outcry of depression. He repeatedly utters that he needs to be saved. He is trapped within himself.

--"I am trapped, trapped inside me''

…forgive me I am trapped inside me.

His contemplation has been reflected in his other poems as well. Sometimes his words are inexplicable but rather seeking explanation. Many of his poetries are based on human's overwhelming desire to break the chain. Like in his later poetries he says that he will rise soon. Just like Phoenix bird he will rise from ashes. In Asif's words--

'I will defeat my enemies, take'em down one by one.'

He exclaims and cheers, victory will be his crown as he will fight to the ground. All his enemies will be defeated. Soon he will regain whatever he has lost and reign.

Many of his poems are enclosed with photographs of nature, abstract things and poets own portrait.

Asif's self-titled poem was his own soliloquy. The verses juxtapose the human life complexity- the way our soul is caged in dialecticism. He talked himself to free his caged soul. If he cannot free it, he cannot free the world. He utters--

"I am going to heal the world".

He utters the above mentioned words several times in his poetries. As a reader I felt that Asif wanted to be his own superhero. He has big dreams and ambitions and wanted to fulfill them.

Last two section spoken words and scripts are more like rap song lyrics. His 'Pussy Pusher' poem, in spoken word section, depicts male dominated sexuality. His words reflect how he wants to make love to his dream woman.

In 'concrete jungle' poem, the poet brushstrokes his words and gives a picture of our contemporary society. We all are lost in this so called modern society.









Finally, the last section 'Script' has only two poems which are actually dialogues waiting to be performed in a drama. These two poems/scripts are abstract and were a little unintelligible for me.

Nevertheless, this book can be a good read for your spare time. One can have it and get into the words of metaphysical lyrical wizard.



The writer is editorial Assistant, The Daily Observer) Through the rhymes is a compilation of Asif Rahman's 96 poetries. This book has poet's self portrait cover and the compilation is done by his mother Lizi Rahman. Through the rhymes comes from Srijani Publication.The book starts with an introduction written by the editor herself. In the introduction the writer's biography is mostly highlighted, with some of his unfinished words. These writings reflected that he had an ambition to become a rapper. The poet is a short lived persona who died in a motor bike accident on 28th February 2008.Let's look into the poet's work. The poetry of this book has three categories. The first category is entitled as poetry. This section has 83 poetries where 5 remain untitled. His untitled poetries are mysteries and full of depiction of his own frustration. His 'Untitled-1' poem is an outcry of depression. He repeatedly utters that he needs to be saved. He is trapped within himself.--"I am trapped, trapped inside me''…forgive me I am trapped inside me.His contemplation has been reflected in his other poems as well. Sometimes his words are inexplicable but rather seeking explanation. Many of his poetries are based on human's overwhelming desire to break the chain. Like in his later poetries he says that he will rise soon. Just like Phoenix bird he will rise from ashes. In Asif's words--'I will defeat my enemies, take'em down one by one.'He exclaims and cheers, victory will be his crown as he will fight to the ground. All his enemies will be defeated. Soon he will regain whatever he has lost and reign.Many of his poems are enclosed with photographs of nature, abstract things and poets own portrait.Asif's self-titled poem was his own soliloquy. The verses juxtapose the human life complexity- the way our soul is caged in dialecticism. He talked himself to free his caged soul. If he cannot free it, he cannot free the world. He utters--"I am going to heal the world".He utters the above mentioned words several times in his poetries. As a reader I felt that Asif wanted to be his own superhero. He has big dreams and ambitions and wanted to fulfill them.Last two section spoken words and scripts are more like rap song lyrics. His 'Pussy Pusher' poem, in spoken word section, depicts male dominated sexuality. His words reflect how he wants to make love to his dream woman.In 'concrete jungle' poem, the poet brushstrokes his words and gives a picture of our contemporary society. We all are lost in this so called modern society.Finally, the last section 'Script' has only two poems which are actually dialogues waiting to be performed in a drama. These two poems/scripts are abstract and were a little unintelligible for me.Nevertheless, this book can be a good read for your spare time. One can have it and get into the words of metaphysical lyrical wizard.The writer is editorial Assistant, The Daily Observer)