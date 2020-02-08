

Spring back into Shape

Although humans are creatures of habit and comfort, frequently changing your workout program is necessary to avoid or overcome a plateau, achieve performance gains and accomplish new levels of fitness. But how do you know when the time for change has come?

When to change your fitness routine

Our body and mind experience boredom when a workout routine has worn out. If you experience any of the following signals, it's time to infuse new energy into your program.

* You no longer feel a sense of joy for the activity or routine.

* You stop seeing results or making progress.

* You find yourself watching the clock instead of your form.

* You don't feel energized and unusually fatigued after completing a workout.

Knowing when to change a workout routine or revise a workout schedule requires reflection. Develop a sense of awareness about how you feel before, during and after exercise. Honestly assess whether or not your current routine is doing its job. If not, revise, refresh and relaunch your program.

What exercise to change and how to change them

If you're struggling with what to dismiss from your current workout regimen, carefully evaluate the components individually as well as how they fit together in the program.

Here are four key questions to ask yourself:

1. Does my current workout routine match my fitness goal?

2. Does any component of the routine or specific exercise still bring me joy?

3. Do I look forward to the next workout?

4. Do I feel challenged physically?

If you answer is no to any of those questions, it's time to switch things up. Fortunately, there are endless ways to refresh your workouts.

Springtime tips

Here are dozen plus ideas to help you give your routine a much needed springtime facelift.

* Get up early- spring gives us lighter days in the morning, so take advantage of it and greet the day with a good sweat.

* Take it outside- sometimes a change of venue is all that's necessary - try doing outdoor yoga, or an interval circuit in the park.

* Find a workout buddy- it helps stay accountable.

* Set yourself realistic goals - and write it down.

* Share your goal on social media - for extra accountability.

* Take before and after photos - to remind yourself of your progress.

* Invest in new gear - New workout clothes and shoes might be just the ticket for you to get moving.

* Wear your fitness gear around the house - as getting dressed for your workout is often half the battle.

* Make playlists - to inspire you to workout if you are still feeling the winter laziness.

* Make a schedule in advance - to commit to weekly intervals that are realistic.

* Register for any activity - nothing provides motivation like a deadline. Check out what opportunities are coming up in your area and start training.

* Try a new mode - if you like to stick to free weights, try incorporating some other strength tools such as resistance bands, sandbags or Kettlebells.

* Try a new class - group fitness classes can be the gateway to new forms of movement which also offers valuable social support you may not experience otherwise.

* Consider a personal trainer - which is a great way to set goals and get motivated.

Whatever changes you choose to integrate into your fitness plan in this spring, prioritize joy.

If an activity feels like torture, your commitment to being active will eventually wane. If you try something and decide it's not the right fit for you, move on to something else. Living actively does

not look the same for everyone; rather, it's as individualized as you are, and enjoyment is a crucial ingredient in the active living formula.

Written by Shamima Akhtar Tulee, Fitness consultant and Owner at Combat Gym















