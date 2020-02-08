Shajgoj distributes free sanitary napkins

Video
Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Women\'s Own Report

Shajgoj, a popular online-based retailer of Bangladesh, has recently distributed free sanitary napkins among the female students of hundred-year old Kashem Ali Model High School in Fenchuganj. At an inauguration program, teenager reproductive health care, distribution of protective utensils and a girl's facilities corner were also initiated which is endeavor of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Fenchuganj Mr. A S M Zahidur Rahman Jewel.
Mr. Sardar Mohammad Milky Mahmud, Co-founder of Shajgoj; Sinthiya Sharmin Islam, Co-founder and Director of Shajgoj;  and Mr. Syed Nurul Huda, Secondary Education Officer of the upazila;  Mrs. Taslima Jahan Chowdhury, Upazila Family Planning Officer;  Mr. Faizul Islam Manik, former UP Chairman; Dilruba Mahmud,  Teacher of PPM High School; and Mrs. Rukashana Khatun, Nutrition Officer of Suchana Project; were present at the program, among others. A teacher of Kashem Ali Model High School Mr. Abdul Jabid conducted the program.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Sardar Mohammad Milky Mahmud, Co-founder of Shajgoj, said, "Shajgoj will provide free sanitary napkins for the female students of Qasim Ali Model High School throughout the year. In addition, we will also provide various health products for the teenagers. We want to move on with this initiative.
Mr. Sardar Mohammad Milky Mahmud, said, 'I expressed my willingness of being involved with this initiative voluntarily when my friend UNO Jewel told me about his great plan. He also hoped to contribute by providing free sanitary napkins, reproductive healthcare, various public health-related workshops and campaign programs for the students of the school.
UNO of Fenchuganj Mr. A S M Zahidur Rahman Jewel said, 'I got unwavering support from the Member of the Parliament of the this constituency and senior officials (Divisional Commissioner and District Commissioner) to initiate the project. Besides, Officials of the upazila also support voluntarily making the project a successful. A separate monitoring female team also formed so that the female students do not hesitate of receiving this service.




Mr. A S M Zahidur Rahman Jewel said, "I firmly believe that this pilot project will be successful and worthy one. I wish every school, college and madrasha in Fenchuganj will have an enrich Girl's Facilities Corner for providing privilege to female students. Fenchuganj upazila will be a role model for the country."


