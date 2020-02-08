

Savour the Valentine’s Day

On Valentine's Day we are called to share the love. But the history of Valentine's Day-and the story of its patron saint-is shrouded in mystery. One legend contends that Valentine was a priest who served during the third century in Rome. When Emperor Claudius II decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, he outlawed marriage for young men.

Valentine's Day occurs in every February 14. We see people having romantic dinners to celebrate Valentine's Day but it is not only the day for the romantic couples. It is believed the day is for all and love for all.

In our country some say you'll feel like spring in your heart when you fall in love, some doubts saying, spring is alone enough to bring love in you. This year these two important festivals - Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day are going to take place the same day.









Valentine's Day adds a special vibe that can be best reflected through what someone wears. However country's fashion house has already gone on abuzz to celebrate those two special occasions.

This Valentine's day, Le Reve one of the top fashion & lifestyle brand, paid special attention to Women's collection with Romantic cuts and designs.

Monnujan Nargis, CEO of the brand, stated, "We, the Bengali people believe where Red is for Valentines. Some enthusiastic' add Blue as the color of sad mood. Fun fact, these three are the basic colors that create other striking hues. All the contemporary spring colors like flare yellow, eruption red, moon-shell brown, celestial green, heron, briarwood which can be created from these three& also inspiration for the color palette of this special collection. Contemporary Motifs, & Prints along with handpicked design and patterns make the collection very unique. We blended our national spring celebration style with International vibethat is reflecting genteelly through the collection".

Pleated Layers, Shrug, Drawstring, koti style kamiz, Casual Shirt, Salwar kamiz, saree and tunics with beautiful prints and handworks has been added for women in collection. For men there are modish yet cheeky Kabli set, Panjabi, printed shirt with polo and T-shirt. Fabrics like art silk, Viscose, Fine Rayon, Georgette and Linen is chosen to blend Party and formal both look in your anytime soiree. Valentine's Day has been a significant day for Bangladeshi people now at this moment. Some years ago though the nation was not used to celebrate the day. The day basically was observed in the Western country. However now it's a special day and the country goes abuzz to celebrate the day in unique style.