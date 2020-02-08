|
Valentine Special Recipe
Mehedy Hasan is a Bangladeshi chef, and food analyst. He has vast experience as a multi cuisine Chef in abroad. Now he is working in Walton Group as a Deputy assistant and Director (Hospitality Management). He is also a
Food & Beverage Trainer in National youth and Technical training center.
Magic Blue Ice Cocktail
Ingredients
8 flowers of Butterfly Pea Flower Tea
2 cups hot water
For the Galaxy Magic Mule
4-6 oz. ginger beer
crushed ice
2 oz. Soda
Crushed "Magic Blue Ice"
50 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice
Instructions
For the Galaxy Magic Mule
Partially fill the mug with crushed clear ice.
Top with crushed Magic Blue Ice.
Add lime juice.
Add Soda.
Add ginger beer.
Top with additional Magic Blue Ice.
For the Magic Blue Ice
Add hot water to the Butterfly Pea Flowers.
Allow to steep for 3-4 minutes.
Strain out flowers.
Pour into ice cube trays and freeze.
Crush ice and use in cocktail.
Valentine’s Day main course
Ingredients
1 pound Beef meat
1 cup onion, cut
1 cup green bell peppers, cut
1/3 cup sliced carrots
1/2 cup fire roasted red peppers, striped
1/2 cup beer ( lager)
3 tablespoons olive oil
salt, black pepper
Italian polenta, cut in heart shape
paprika
hot red pepper ( dry)
hard boiled eggs
1 carrot( sliced)
1 green pepper ( for the leaves)
pickeled beets ( for heart shape)
In a pan fry the Beef meat( cut in small pieces)in olive oil, then add the onion, green pepper, carrots and red pepper. Sprinkle some salt and black pepper to taste and add the beer. Simmer until well cooked.
For the Italian polenta
6 cups water (4 to boil, 2 to mix with the corn meal)
2 cups corn meal
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons butter
Boil the 4 cups of water and add the tsp salt.