

Valentine Special Recipe

Food & Beverage Trainer in National youth and Technical training center.







Valentine Special Recipe

Ingredients

8 flowers of Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

2 cups hot water



For the Galaxy Magic Mule

4-6 oz. ginger beer

crushed ice

2 oz. Soda

Crushed "Magic Blue Ice"

50 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

Instructions

For the Galaxy Magic Mule

Partially fill the mug with crushed clear ice.

Top with crushed Magic Blue Ice.

Add lime juice.

Add Soda.

Add ginger beer.

Top with additional Magic Blue Ice.

For the Magic Blue Ice

Add hot water to the Butterfly Pea Flowers.

Allow to steep for 3-4 minutes.

Strain out flowers.

Pour into ice cube trays and freeze.

Crush ice and use in cocktail.





Valentine Special Recipe

Ingredients

1 pound Beef meat

1 cup onion, cut

1 cup green bell peppers, cut

1/3 cup sliced carrots

1/2 cup fire roasted red peppers, striped

1/2 cup beer ( lager)

3 tablespoons olive oil

salt, black pepper

Italian polenta, cut in heart shape

paprika

hot red pepper ( dry)

hard boiled eggs

1 carrot( sliced)

1 green pepper ( for the leaves)

pickeled beets ( for heart shape)

In a pan fry the Beef meat( cut in small pieces)in olive oil, then add the onion, green pepper, carrots and red pepper. Sprinkle some salt and black pepper to taste and add the beer. Simmer until well cooked.

For the Italian polenta

6 cups water (4 to boil, 2 to mix with the corn meal)

2 cups corn meal

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons butter

Boil the 4 cups of water and add the tsp salt.

















Mehedy Hasan is a Bangladeshi chef, and food analyst. He has vast experience as a multi cuisine Chef in abroad. Now he is working in Walton Group as a Deputy assistant and Director (Hospitality Management). He is also aFood & Beverage Trainer in National youth and Technical training center.Magic Blue Ice CocktailIngredients8 flowers of Butterfly Pea Flower Tea2 cups hot waterFor the Galaxy Magic Mule4-6 oz. ginger beercrushed ice2 oz. SodaCrushed "Magic Blue Ice"50 oz. freshly squeezed lime juiceInstructionsFor the Galaxy Magic MulePartially fill the mug with crushed clear ice.Top with crushed Magic Blue Ice.Add lime juice.Add Soda.Add ginger beer.Top with additional Magic Blue Ice.For the Magic Blue IceAdd hot water to the Butterfly Pea Flowers.Allow to steep for 3-4 minutes.Strain out flowers.Pour into ice cube trays and freeze.Crush ice and use in cocktail.Valentine’s Day main courseIngredients1 pound Beef meat1 cup onion, cut1 cup green bell peppers, cut1/3 cup sliced carrots1/2 cup fire roasted red peppers, striped1/2 cup beer ( lager)3 tablespoons olive oilsalt, black pepperItalian polenta, cut in heart shapepaprikahot red pepper ( dry)hard boiled eggs1 carrot( sliced)1 green pepper ( for the leaves)pickeled beets ( for heart shape)In a pan fry the Beef meat( cut in small pieces)in olive oil, then add the onion, green pepper, carrots and red pepper. Sprinkle some salt and black pepper to taste and add the beer. Simmer until well cooked.For the Italian polenta6 cups water (4 to boil, 2 to mix with the corn meal)2 cups corn meal1 teaspoon salt3 tablespoons butterBoil the 4 cups of water and add the tsp salt.