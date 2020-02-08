

Valentine’s Love Bites & Heart Crusher Party @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Valentine's is incomplete without a romantic dinner date.The poolside couples will get to experience a love filled Floating Hearts Ceremony. Every guests will get to light up heart shaped candle floats and send them adrift on the hotel's swimming pool. The visually stunning view against the backdrop of Dhaka's city resort will be a sight to behold!

An amorous table setting around the scenic pool side surrounded by the greeneries of the water garden will amplify the love in the air. Guests will enjoy romantic songs by a live band whilst basking in the view of a majestic water fountain.

Starting from barbeque and seafood platters, come and relish the combination of fresh seafood and selected meat specialties which will include mouthwatering king prawns, imported lamb chops and mixed BBQ skewers. Also, heat up the evening with over 20 different kinds of warm pithas at the Live Pitha Station. Let this night create an everlasting memory!









That is not all! Only Poolside dinner guests on 14th February will get a complimentary pass to the Valentine's Heart Crusher Party organized by Red Vintage Entertainment! So get to enjoy the night with delicious food, exotic drinks and a buzzing party! Celebrate love with these memorable events.





Radisson Blu Dhaka offers its guests a Candle Light BBQ Dinner Buffet at its romantic poolside followed by a vibrant Valentine's Heart Crusher Dance Party! On 14th Feb, couples will experience a combination of a memorable dining event accompanied by a rocking dance night stretching into the early hours of the morning.Valentine's is incomplete without a romantic dinner date.The poolside couples will get to experience a love filled Floating Hearts Ceremony. Every guests will get to light up heart shaped candle floats and send them adrift on the hotel's swimming pool. The visually stunning view against the backdrop of Dhaka's city resort will be a sight to behold!An amorous table setting around the scenic pool side surrounded by the greeneries of the water garden will amplify the love in the air. Guests will enjoy romantic songs by a live band whilst basking in the view of a majestic water fountain.Starting from barbeque and seafood platters, come and relish the combination of fresh seafood and selected meat specialties which will include mouthwatering king prawns, imported lamb chops and mixed BBQ skewers. Also, heat up the evening with over 20 different kinds of warm pithas at the Live Pitha Station. Let this night create an everlasting memory!That is not all! Only Poolside dinner guests on 14th February will get a complimentary pass to the Valentine's Heart Crusher Party organized by Red Vintage Entertainment! So get to enjoy the night with delicious food, exotic drinks and a buzzing party! Celebrate love with these memorable events.