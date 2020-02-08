Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:46 AM
Home Life & Style

Valentine’s Love Bites & Heart Crusher Party @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Life & Style Desk

Valentine’s Love Bites & Heart Crusher Party @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Valentine’s Love Bites & Heart Crusher Party @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Radisson Blu Dhaka offers its guests a Candle Light BBQ Dinner Buffet at its romantic poolside followed by a vibrant Valentine's Heart Crusher Dance Party! On 14th Feb, couples will experience a combination of a memorable dining event accompanied by a rocking dance night stretching into the early hours of the morning.
Valentine's is incomplete without a romantic dinner date.The poolside couples will get to experience a love filled Floating Hearts Ceremony. Every guests will get to light up heart shaped candle floats and send them adrift on the hotel's swimming pool. The visually stunning view against the backdrop of Dhaka's city resort will be a sight to behold!
An amorous table setting around the scenic pool side surrounded by the greeneries of the water garden will amplify the love in the air. Guests will enjoy romantic songs by a live band whilst basking in the view of a majestic water fountain.
Starting from barbeque and seafood platters, come and relish the combination of fresh seafood and selected meat specialties which will include mouthwatering king prawns, imported lamb chops and mixed BBQ skewers. Also, heat up the evening with over 20 different kinds of warm pithas at the Live Pitha Station. Let this night create an everlasting memory!




That is not all! Only Poolside dinner guests on 14th February will get a complimentary pass to the Valentine's Heart Crusher Party organized by Red Vintage Entertainment! So get to enjoy the night with delicious food, exotic drinks and a buzzing party! Celebrate love with these memorable events.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Savour the Valentine’s Day
 Valentine Special Recipe
Spread the love this Valentine with Aarong!
Valentine’s Love Bites & Heart Crusher Party @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Dhaka Regency extends Valentine festival
Valentine’s Day at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka
Bishwa Rang’s Valentine’s special
Valentine’s Day at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel


Latest News
Finding error in everything is BNP’s habit: Hasan Mahmud
We can come strong in second innings: Shanto
‘Kabiraj’ held for raping teenage girl
Ekushey Book Fair draws huge crowd on Friday
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader
India wants Modi’s Bangladesh visit to be mutually beneficial: Shringla
An orangutan extends a helping hand to man
7 pirates held after overnight clash with fishermen
Benapole’s thermal scanner faulty, none at Burimari
Most Read News
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Bangladeshi jailed in UK for killing wife, daughters
Brig Gen Dr MR Khan's 8th death anniv tomorrow
Three ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga
Newborn’s body found in Buriganga
New virus infected around 31,400 people globally
Bangladesh sent to bat first
Remittance outflow from the country shrouded in mystery
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft