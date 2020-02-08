

Dhaka Regency extends Valentine festival

At the hotel's all-day dining outlet Grandiose Restaurant, guests can enjoy an elaborate festive buffet dinner at BDT 3,490 net per person with Buy One Get One free offer available to select partner customer segments.

Guests, upon being welcomed with especially concocted Valentine's mocktail shooters, can enjoy live unplugged performances by upcoming music artists while they dine in a whimsically transformed candlelit atmosphere.

Moreover, for every buffet dinner purchased, guests will instantly receive a jewelry cash voucher worth BDT 2,000 net on diamond jewelries.

Also, exclusive prizes including couple return ticket for Dhaka-Bangkok, couple return ticket for Dhaka-Cox's Bazar and exclusive diamond jewelry will be distributed via raffle draws across all three evenings, courtesy of Airline Partner US-Bangla Airlines and Jewelry Partner Al-Hasan Diamond Gallery.









The hotel invites guests to experience the exclusive festivities to celebrate Valentine's Day from February 13-15, 18:30-22:30 each evening.





