

Valentine’s Day at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka

At the hotel's all-day dining restaurant Café Bazar, couples can enjoy a special buffet dinner at BDT 4,500 per person.

In addition, to the couples who wish to enjoy some quality time under the open sky and stars with a stunning view at night, the hotel is offering BBQ buffet by the pool with live music on Valentine's Day at BDT 4,000 per person. Buy One Get One offers are available for selected debit and credit card holders.

