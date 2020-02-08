Bishwa Rang’s Valentine’s special

Valentine's Day is knocking at the door yet again. In the February 14, the country will go abuzz on to celebrate the day, which calls to share the love, spread the love. Country's leading fashion house Bishwa Rang as usually came up with some special collections to give the people an occasion to celebrate the day in unique way. Bishwa Rang has prioritized the colour blue, red to design its dress for the Valentine's Day. The dress that Bishwa Rang brings up includes saree, three piece, Punjabi, fatua, shirt, shawl, which all are made with cotton cloths. Various motifs, prioritizing the love were used.