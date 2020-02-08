Video
Saturday, 8 February, 2020, 3:45 AM
Art & Culture

‘Gondi’ releases in 12 cinemas

Published : Saturday, 8 February, 2020
Culture Desk

Most anticipated film of the year 'Gondi' has been released across the country on February 7. The film is directed by Fakhrul Arefeen Khan, who is popular for his previous film 'Bhuban Majhi'. 'Gondi' has been produced by Gorai Films.
 The film will be screened at 12 cinema halls including Star Cineplex (Dhaka), Blockbuster Cinemas (Dhaka), Balaka (Dhaka), Shyamoli (Dhaka), Modhumita (Dhaka), Silver Screen (Chattogram), Liberty Cineplex (Khulna), Star Cineplex (Cox's Bazar), Star Cineplex (Narayanganj), Sonia (Bogura) and Banalata (Faridpur).




The genre of 'Gondi' is romantic-comedy. The story of the film revolves around a friendship between a 65 year old man and a 55 year old woman, who develop emotions for each other. The film tells the stories of how their families react to their friendship and how their friendship at this age is considered as a taboo in our society.
Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, who is considered as one of the most seasoned actors of West Bengal and is best known for portraying iconic Bengali detective characters---Feluda and Kakababu, along with the elegant Bangladeshi actress Suborna Mustafa has acted in the lead role of 'Gondi'. Other stars of the movie are Shubashish Bhowmick, Maznun Mizan, Aparna Ghosh, Aman Reza, Payel Mukherjee and more. The movie was shot in different locations of Dhaka, Cox's Bazar and London. There are three songs in the movie. Rupankar and Deep have given voice to these songs. The background music of the film has been done by the renowned music composer from West Bengal, Debojyoti Mishra.


