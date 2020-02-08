Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery



ASM Rezaur Rahman and Shahidul Alam photo: Drik

Visitors at the exhibition photo: Drik





The opening of the photo exhibition titled 'When The Mind Says Yes' by Golam Kasem Daddy (1894-1998), organised by Drik, was held on February 6 at 4 pm at the Drik Gallery, Panthapath in the city. The curator of the exhibition is ASM Rezaur Rahman, general manager of Drik. Internationally acclaimed photojournalist cum managing director of Drik--- Shahidul Alam was also present in the opening session of the exhibition.Popularly known as Daddy, Golam Kasem is a legendary photographer and one of the early Bengali Muslim short story writers of Bangladesh. This exhibition is curated from his collection archived at Drik Picture Library. The collection contains glass plate negatives from as far as 1918 and provides a fascinating glimpse of history. Founder of the Camera Recreation Club, Daddy held meetings at his home. Members included poet Sufia Kamal, painter Quamrul Hassan and photographer Manzoor Alam Beg. All his life, he had passionately talked of how photography was the way for people to make friends, to break barriers and discover one another.The exhibition will be open for all till March 25, every day from 10 am to 8 pm.