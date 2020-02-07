Video
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:45 PM
Home City News

Army Chief flies to Nepal today

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed leaves Dhaka for Nepal today (Friday) on a five-day official visit.
During the visit, the army chief is scheduled to meet the Nepalese President, Prime Minister, Assistant Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Army Chief, said an ISPR release on Thursday.
During the meetings, the army chief will discuss various issues on strengthening existing friendly relations, exchanging trainings, goodwill visits and mutual support between the armies of the two countries.      -UNB



