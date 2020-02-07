Japan to give BD 70 lakh masks





"There is no coronavirus detected in our country and health ministry is fully alert to prevent the virus. The government has already set up screening machines at every land, sea and airports to tackle the situation," he said.

The minister was speaking at a press briefing on coronavirus organised at the conference room of his Secretariat office.

"On arrival visa for Chinese citizens coming from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, has been suspended as a safety measure," he said.

In this regard, Japan government assured Bangladesh of providing 70 lakh masks for free, he said.









Urging people not to spread any kinds of rumor over it Malequ said, "There is nothing to be panicked about the coronavirus as no such patient has so far been detected in our country and people should not be spread any kinds of rumour over the virus." -BSS





Minister for Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque on Thursday said the ministry is fully alert to prevent the deadly coronavirus in the country."There is no coronavirus detected in our country and health ministry is fully alert to prevent the virus. The government has already set up screening machines at every land, sea and airports to tackle the situation," he said.The minister was speaking at a press briefing on coronavirus organised at the conference room of his Secretariat office."On arrival visa for Chinese citizens coming from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, has been suspended as a safety measure," he said.In this regard, Japan government assured Bangladesh of providing 70 lakh masks for free, he said.Urging people not to spread any kinds of rumor over it Malequ said, "There is nothing to be panicked about the coronavirus as no such patient has so far been detected in our country and people should not be spread any kinds of rumour over the virus." -BSS