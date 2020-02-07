Not all need to use masks, IEDCR says as coronavirus scare drives prices





Only sick returnees from China and those taking care of them will need the protective masks, according to the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.









"Many are confused about the use of mask. Novel coronavirus has not been found in our country yet. And we have kept the returnees from China in isolation. So not everyone needs to use mask," Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a news conference on Thursday.

"The returnees from China who show symptoms, such as fever, cold or sore throat, will need to use mask. Those taking care of them can also use mask," she said.

The 312 evacuees from Wuhan, the Chinese city in the heart of the epidemic, and the health workers at Ashkona Hajj Camp, where the returnees are kept, were using masks, Flora said.

