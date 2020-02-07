Efforts on to bring financial discipline in state institutions: Mustafa Kamal





The Minister said this while addressing a press conference at his Secretariat office in the afternoon after chairing a meeting on the 'Ease of Doing Business Index' on Thursday.

The Minister said that government is trying to further improve the overall macro economic situation and time has not yet come to evaluate government's performance.

"I'll need another one year then I'll see where there are achievements and where there is nothing." he added. When asked whether the Coronavirus would affect the country's economy, Kamal hoped that the economic activities across the globe would continue to overcoming this threat.

"Our overall macroeconomic areas are not bad and we'll continue our efforts to make further improvement. We seek cooperation of all, even from the opposition party members in parliament in this regard," he said.

In view of the global economic situation, Kamal said the country's export earnings witnessed a 5.2 per cent drop in the first seven months of the current fiscal year. He hoped the negative growth in exports would reverse at the end of the year.

He cited that over the last one year, Thailand's exports dropped by 6 per cent followed by Malaysia 2.5 per cent, Vietnam 14.3 per cent, Sri Lanka 0.1 per cent, the UK 3.3 per cent, EU 1.8 per cent and even neighbouring India witnessed a drop of 3.1 per cent.

Highlighting some salient features of the macro economy, the Finance Minister said the government has so far borrowed Tk 54,742 crore in the current fiscal year from the domestic sources, including the banking sector and the national savings certificates, compared to Tk 61,891 crore in the last fiscal.

About the revenue generation situation, he said the National Board of Revenue (BNR) usually sets a high target of revenue mobilization every year and it becomes hard to fulfill the target.

"It's a reality and we'll have to come out of this trend," he said.









Referring to the criticisms of the opposition members over the passage of the "Deposition of the Surplus Money of Self-Governed Agencies including Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Statutory Government Authorities and Public Non-Financial Corporations into the Government Exchequer Bill, 2020" passed in parliament yesterday, Kamal said the bill was not passed with an ill motive or to accomplish any bad task.

The bill was passed with a view to allowing the government to use surplus fund of different government organizations for maintaining the ongoing development programmes throughout the country.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government is trying to establish financial discipline in the public entities because every state institution is accountable to the government. A law has been framed and I hope it will play a meaningful role in bringing discipline in those establishments.The Minister said this while addressing a press conference at his Secretariat office in the afternoon after chairing a meeting on the 'Ease of Doing Business Index' on Thursday.The Minister said that government is trying to further improve the overall macro economic situation and time has not yet come to evaluate government's performance."I'll need another one year then I'll see where there are achievements and where there is nothing." he added. When asked whether the Coronavirus would affect the country's economy, Kamal hoped that the economic activities across the globe would continue to overcoming this threat."Our overall macroeconomic areas are not bad and we'll continue our efforts to make further improvement. We seek cooperation of all, even from the opposition party members in parliament in this regard," he said.In view of the global economic situation, Kamal said the country's export earnings witnessed a 5.2 per cent drop in the first seven months of the current fiscal year. He hoped the negative growth in exports would reverse at the end of the year.He cited that over the last one year, Thailand's exports dropped by 6 per cent followed by Malaysia 2.5 per cent, Vietnam 14.3 per cent, Sri Lanka 0.1 per cent, the UK 3.3 per cent, EU 1.8 per cent and even neighbouring India witnessed a drop of 3.1 per cent.Highlighting some salient features of the macro economy, the Finance Minister said the government has so far borrowed Tk 54,742 crore in the current fiscal year from the domestic sources, including the banking sector and the national savings certificates, compared to Tk 61,891 crore in the last fiscal.About the revenue generation situation, he said the National Board of Revenue (BNR) usually sets a high target of revenue mobilization every year and it becomes hard to fulfill the target."It's a reality and we'll have to come out of this trend," he said.Referring to the criticisms of the opposition members over the passage of the "Deposition of the Surplus Money of Self-Governed Agencies including Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Statutory Government Authorities and Public Non-Financial Corporations into the Government Exchequer Bill, 2020" passed in parliament yesterday, Kamal said the bill was not passed with an ill motive or to accomplish any bad task.The bill was passed with a view to allowing the government to use surplus fund of different government organizations for maintaining the ongoing development programmes throughout the country.