Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:45 PM
Home Front Page

Body of six-year-old girl retrieved from canal

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Fire Service and Civil Defence divers have recovered the body of a 6-year-old girl, five days after she drowned in the DND canal in Dhaka's Kadamtoli.
Ershad Hossain, an official at the fire service's control room, said the
body of Ashamoni was retrieved on Thursday from a pile of waste which had accumulated under the canal about 1km away from the scene of the tragedy.
"Most of waste materials in the canal have been cleaned in the last four days. One of our divers found the body during a search operation there."
Ashamoni had been admitted to a primary school earlier this year. Her father Ershad, a native of Munshiganj, is a vendor in the capital's Meraj Nagar.
She was playing with a few other children on the banks of the Kadamtoli canal on February 1. At one point, a ball rolled over into the canal and Ashamoni drowned as she attempted to recover it.
Nazmuzzaman, Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service, said that two of their units had been trying to rescue the child from the day she went missing. But the rescuers' efforts were hindered by the garbage that had accumulated in the canal, he said.
Locals staged a human-chain protest on Tuesday demanding a stronger response to the tragedy from the authorities.
Army personnel subsequently joined the search operation while local Councillor Akash Kumar ordered the removal of waste from the canal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Efforts on to bring financial discipline in state institutions: Mustafa Kamal
Body of six-year-old girl retrieved from canal
Trump acquitted in impeachment trial
Demand for reelection BNP’s verbose talk: Quader
AL asks all units to form full-fledged committees by Mar 7
$675m needed to fight new coronavirus outbreak: WHO
CCC poll schedule on Feb 16, by-poll in 3 JS seats Mar 21
No ban yet on  import of China goods, says Minister


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hits bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
Appeal for help
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft