Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:45 PM
Demand for reelection BNP’s verbose talk: Quader

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP's demand for re-election for two Dhaka city corporations was not fair.
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this at a press conference at AL President's office in Dhanmondi.
"Elections to the city corporations were held in a free and fair manner. Election observers did not find any irregularities like vote rigging. Mayors were elected in a very peaceful election. So the demand of re-election is funny and
verbose talk of BNP," he added.
However, some rebels of AL were elected as councilors from different wards in Dhaka city election, he said.
About revel candidates Quader said, "We are going to sit in a working committee meeting after the arrival of our party president from Italy. We will discuss and take decision on the matter."
AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain, Mirza Azam, Publicity Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Women Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki, Deputy Press Secretary Sayem Khan, central Member Amirul Alam Milon, AKM Jahangir, Shahabuddin Farazi, Marufa Akter Popi and Parveen Zaman Kalpana were also present at the press conference.


