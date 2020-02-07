AL asks all units to form full-fledged committees by Mar 7





Leaders have been asked to form committees by February 21 in places where councils have already been held and both councils and committees in the rest of the units by March 7, according to AL sources.

Before leaving for Italy Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also AL president, gave the directive to the party senior leaders to ensure holding of the councils within the stipulated period to strengthen the party across the country.

The directive of the party president has already been forwarded to all units and its organs. They will complete their preparations within the timeframe, the sources said.

The councils of AL associate bodies including Krishak League, Sramik League, Swecchasebak League, Juba League and Motsyajibi League were completed before the AL central council.

Besides, Dhaka North and South city AL conferences were held on November 30. AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "We could not do any work because of the city polls. That's why the committees could not be formed. Sheikh Hasina asked us to form the committees hurriedly. We are working accordingly."

AL Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque told the Daily Observer that as soon as possible, the full committees of Dhaka city AL and its associate bodies will be announced. The committees could not be formed as all leaders and activists were busy with party's central conference and Dhaka city elections.

"We are now planning to announce all district committees within March," added BM Muzammel.

AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua said that all units had been given directives from the centre to form committees as soon as possible.

In this matter Dhaka North city AL General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi said, "We have received directive to form full committee within 15 to 20 days. We are trying to follow the directive."

General Secretary of Swecchasebak League Afzalur Rahman Babu said, "Hopefully, we will be able to publish the full committee within 10 days."

Preferring anonymity, a presidium member of AL said that AL president has given lots of important directives to strengthen the party and its other bodies before flying to Italy.

















