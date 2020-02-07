$675m needed to fight new coronavirus outbreak: WHO





"My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus, even if it were to emerge," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Urgent support is needed to bolster weak health systems to detect, diagnose and care for people with the virus, to prevent further human to human transmission and protect health workers."

The plan focuses on: rapidly establishing international coordination and operational support, scaling up country readiness and response operations, accelerating priority research and innovation.

World scientists and disease experts had earlier said that the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak could soon be declared a pandemic.

