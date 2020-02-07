CCC poll schedule on Feb 16, by-poll in 3 JS seats Mar 21





Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir declared the polls schedule of three vacant parliamentary seats at a press conference held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon on Thursday.

"According to the polls schedule, the last date of filing nomination papers is February 19 and the nomination papers will be scrutinised on February 23. The last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is February 29," he added.

The secretary also said the EC will allocate the election symbols to candidates on March 1.

The EC secretary said the EC will announce polls schedule of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) on February 16 after holding a meeting. The EC will also announce the polls schedule of by-elections of Jashore-6 and Bogura-1 on the day.

He also said that EVM would be used in the CCC polls.

However, Alamgir said electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in Dhaka-10 parliamentary polls. But ballot paper would be used in Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 by-polls.

Gaibandha-3 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League lawmaker Yunus Ali Sarker on December 27 last year. Bagerhat-4 constituency fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker Mozammel Hossain on January 10 this year.

Besides, Dhaka-10 AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest in the Dhaka South City Corporation election. Taposh was elected mayor in DSCC polls.



















The Election Commission has announced March 21 as the by-election date in three parliamentary constituencies-Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4.Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir declared the polls schedule of three vacant parliamentary seats at a press conference held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon on Thursday."According to the polls schedule, the last date of filing nomination papers is February 19 and the nomination papers will be scrutinised on February 23. The last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is February 29," he added.The secretary also said the EC will allocate the election symbols to candidates on March 1.The EC secretary said the EC will announce polls schedule of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) on February 16 after holding a meeting. The EC will also announce the polls schedule of by-elections of Jashore-6 and Bogura-1 on the day.He also said that EVM would be used in the CCC polls.However, Alamgir said electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in Dhaka-10 parliamentary polls. But ballot paper would be used in Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 by-polls.Gaibandha-3 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League lawmaker Yunus Ali Sarker on December 27 last year. Bagerhat-4 constituency fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker Mozammel Hossain on January 10 this year.Besides, Dhaka-10 AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest in the Dhaka South City Corporation election. Taposh was elected mayor in DSCC polls.