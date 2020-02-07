No ban yet on  import of China goods, says Minister





The Minister said at a press conference at his secretariat office in the capital. Commerce Secretary Dr Jafor Uddin and other senior officials were present at the press conference.

Commerce Minister said there is no problem right now in terms of export-import activities between Bangladesh and China, including the import of raw materials for RMG sector but the government will take necessary steps after assessing the possible impacts of coronavirus.

He, however, said they need to think about the situation if the situation (coronavirus) prolongs.

The Minister said, "China is big business partner of Bangladesh. The coronavirus has caused panic around the world. Bangladesh is also closely monitoring the issue."

He said the government will take appropriate decisions by reviewing the implications of trade in both countries. The Commerce Ministry and the government are careful about this.

Not just Bangladesh but all the countries of the world are thinking about this. The government is working on this issue with the utmost importance, he said.

Tipu Munshi said at present, small amount of onion is being imported from China. As a result, there is no negative effect of onion price in the local market.

A total of 2000 tonnes onion are imported per day from different countries. In which 50 percent comes from Myanmar, 30 percent comes from Pakistan. Beside this, onion comes from Turkey.

Tipu Munshi said, "The government is working with utmost importance to solve the onion problem. This problem will be solved by producing onion not by importing. Farmers will be encouraged to produce onions if the onion price is assured."

The Minister said there is no problem at the moment in terms of import and export of raw materials, including raw materials from the readymade garments sector.

Terming China a big trade partner of Bangladesh, the Commerce Minister said Dhaka is closely monitoring the situation following the coronavirus outbreak.

Commerce Minister said, "If the coronavirus spreades then we have to take next action. Sectors which are trading with China, especially those with Bangladesh Garment Manufacture and Export Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) are working on this issue. The matter will be understood in a few days. Traders are also reviewing the matter. The necessary measures will be taken as soon as possible."

In the next three days, the Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will report on trade with China. The government will take decision on this report. The Commerce Ministry said things will be clear within the next few days as the government remains alert.































The government is yet to impose restrictions on imports of Chinese goods but it is closely monitoring if the present situation of coronavirus has any impact on the country's trade with China, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.The Minister said at a press conference at his secretariat office in the capital. Commerce Secretary Dr Jafor Uddin and other senior officials were present at the press conference.Commerce Minister said there is no problem right now in terms of export-import activities between Bangladesh and China, including the import of raw materials for RMG sector but the government will take necessary steps after assessing the possible impacts of coronavirus.He, however, said they need to think about the situation if the situation (coronavirus) prolongs.The Minister said, "China is big business partner of Bangladesh. The coronavirus has caused panic around the world. Bangladesh is also closely monitoring the issue."He said the government will take appropriate decisions by reviewing the implications of trade in both countries. The Commerce Ministry and the government are careful about this.Not just Bangladesh but all the countries of the world are thinking about this. The government is working on this issue with the utmost importance, he said.Tipu Munshi said at present, small amount of onion is being imported from China. As a result, there is no negative effect of onion price in the local market.A total of 2000 tonnes onion are imported per day from different countries. In which 50 percent comes from Myanmar, 30 percent comes from Pakistan. Beside this, onion comes from Turkey.Tipu Munshi said, "The government is working with utmost importance to solve the onion problem. This problem will be solved by producing onion not by importing. Farmers will be encouraged to produce onions if the onion price is assured."The Minister said there is no problem at the moment in terms of import and export of raw materials, including raw materials from the readymade garments sector.Terming China a big trade partner of Bangladesh, the Commerce Minister said Dhaka is closely monitoring the situation following the coronavirus outbreak.Commerce Minister said, "If the coronavirus spreades then we have to take next action. Sectors which are trading with China, especially those with Bangladesh Garment Manufacture and Export Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) are working on this issue. The matter will be understood in a few days. Traders are also reviewing the matter. The necessary measures will be taken as soon as possible."In the next three days, the Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will report on trade with China. The government will take decision on this report. The Commerce Ministry said things will be clear within the next few days as the government remains alert.