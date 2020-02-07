Junior Tigers thru U-19 World Cup final



Bangladesh players celebrate the win during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Super League Semi-Final match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on February 6. PHOTO: ICC

This is the highest ever achievement by any Bangladesh team in an ICC event. Previous highest achievement for under-19 boys was attaining the 3rd place of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2016

at home. Comparing to the Young Tigers, Bangladesh National Men's team still remained behind in terms of achievements. Playing in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 and Quarterfinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 are the top two successes of the national side.

Earlier at the Senwes Park in the morning, Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali did what he had to do winning the toss on a wet outfield. He invited New Zealanders to bat first and held them at 211 for eight.

Kiwi batters struggled badly to manage runs against tidy bowling attack of Bangladesh. New Zealand boys scored 26 runs only from initial powerplay and lost one wicket. From 11 to 20 overs, they managed 29 runs spending one wicket. They lost two wickets between next ten overs to post 44 runs. Between 31st and 40th overs, they gathered 40 runs for no loss. Young blackcaps were very productive in the death overs in terms of scoring. They amassed 72 runs from last ten overs though they lost four wickets.

Spinner Shamim Hossain gave the initial breakthrough to Bangladesh claiming the wicket of Rhys Mariu. Mariu had gone for one. Rakibul Hasan picked up Oli White soon after powerplay as New Zealand were shaking in the middle with 31 runs for two wickets from 12 overs.

Fergus Lellman (24) pairing with Nicholas Lidstone tackled the early jostle. But skipper Jesse Tashkoff went too early scoring 10 runs and at that juncture as New Zealand seemed to be wrapped up in a paltry total. But Lidstone's slow and steady batting and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall's invincible buck with 75 off 83, gave Kiwi lads a fightable total of 211.

Speedster Shariful Islam scalped three wickets, Hasan Murad and Shamim Hossain shared two wickets each and Rakibul took the rest one for Bangladesh.

Chasing a reachable target, Bangladesh lost their opener Tanzid Hasan early. He departed with three runs. His opening partner Parvez Hossain Emon (14) also departed within powerplay. But Mahmudul Hassan Joy and Towhid Hridoy kept Bangladesh in the race standing 68-run's 3rd wicket partnership to lay the winning foundation before Hridoy's departure with 40 runs.

Joy however, hammered opponent bowlers one the way to his imperious 100 off 127 hitting 13 rope kissing shots and named the Man of the Match. This is the maiden Youth ODI ton for Joy.

Shahadat Hossain [3] and Shamim Hossain remained unbeaten with 40 and 5 runs respectively as Bangladesh reached 215 with 35 balls to spare keeping six wickets at hand.

Young Tigers will take on four times ICC Under-19 World Cup champions India on February 9 in the final of the mega event at the same venue.















