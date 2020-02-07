Court summons singer Mila













Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim summoned her and her father following a probe report which took cognizance of the fraud case filed by her former husband Parvez Sanjari, a pilot of a private airlines.

On September 3 last year Mila's former husband, pilot Parvez filed a case against her with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court for hiding information of her first marriage. After a preliminary hearing, the court ordered the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pallabi Police Station to submit a report after conducting a probe on the allegations. Sub Inspector of Pallabi police Jahirul Islam submitted a probe report on Thursday on the allegation.

After the court took the report into cognizance, it issued summons against Mila and her father.

There is several cases and counter cases pending in the court between Mila and Parvez. A Dhaka court summoned singer Tashbiha Binte Shahid Mila, popularly known as Mila, for allegedly concealing information of her first marriage to her next husband. At the same time, her father, Shahidul Islam, has also been summoned.Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim summoned her and her father following a probe report which took cognizance of the fraud case filed by her former husband Parvez Sanjari, a pilot of a private airlines.On September 3 last year Mila's former husband, pilot Parvez filed a case against her with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court for hiding information of her first marriage. After a preliminary hearing, the court ordered the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pallabi Police Station to submit a report after conducting a probe on the allegations. Sub Inspector of Pallabi police Jahirul Islam submitted a probe report on Thursday on the allegation.After the court took the report into cognizance, it issued summons against Mila and her father.There is several cases and counter cases pending in the court between Mila and Parvez.