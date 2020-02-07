Video
Modi says Indian Muslims had nothing to fear in new law

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

NEW DELHI, Feb 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament on Thursday that Indian Muslims had nothing to fear from a new citizenship law and accused opposition parties of toeing rival Pakistan's propaganda to create fear.
Modi said the Congress and other opposition parties had incited the nationwide protests against the law, which fast-tracks naturalization for Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who have fled persecution in India's Muslim-majority neighbors, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
"Pakistan is trying every trick to mislead the Muslims of India," Modi said during the speech ending a debate during the budget session of Parliament.
Modi recalled that India' first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who belonged to the Congress party, expressed concern over the plight of Hindus in Pakistan after British colonialists partitioned the subcontinent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan in 1947. He also said "the new act will not impact the people of India, whether Muslims, Sikhs or Christians," and accused opposition parties of employing "vote politics" to win support from Muslims, who are nearly 14% of India's 1.3 billion people.    -AP


