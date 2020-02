Kathalia Press Club and Kathalia Nagorik Forum formed a human chain in front of Kathalia Upazila Shaheed Minar





Kathalia Press Club and Kathalia Nagorik Forum formed a human chain in front of Kathalia Upazila Shaheed Minar in Jhalakati on Wednesday, protesting filing of a case under the Digital Security Act against journalist Asaduzzaman Asad, head of news of Daily Dakkhinanchal. photo: observer