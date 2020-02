NOAKHALI, Feb 6: River police, in a drive at Nalchira, Tomoroddy and Sondia of Hatia Upazila in the district on Tuesday, seized 1.20 lakh metres of current net and six bindi nets.

In-charge of Nalchira Ghat River Police Outpost Md Ekram Ullah said, on a tip-off, a patrol team of the river police raided the said areas and seized the nets.

Later, the seized nets were burnt at Nalchira Ghat in presence of Field Officer of Upazila Fisheries Office Nurul Islam.