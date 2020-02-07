Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:43 PM
Home Countryside

50 Daulatdia brothel children visit Bangabandhuâ€™s shrine at Tungipara

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

Daulatdia brothel children visit Bangabandhu’s shrine at Tungipara. photo: observer

Daulatdia brothel children visit Bangabandhu’s shrine at Tungipara. photo: observer

GOPALGANJ, Feb 6: More than 50 children of Daulatdia Ghat brothel in Rajbari District and other adjacent areas visited the memorial graveyard complex of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.   
"We're very excited seeing the grave of the father of the nation," they said in their reaction, adding, "We couldn't think ever, we'd be here today."
Daulatdia Child Club (DCC) in cooperation with Goalanda Police Station (PS) and Mukti Mahila Samity (MMS) organised the function.
Additional Police Super (Sadar circle) of Rajbari District Sheikh Sharifuzzaman said a floral wreath was placed at the grave of Bangabandhu by Officer-in-Charge of Goalanda PS Ashikur Rahman, MMS Executive Director Marzina Begum, and other NGO activists. Among others, DCC Chairman Liza Akhter, Goalanda Press Club President Azu Sikdar, General Secretary Shamim Sheikh, MMS Coordinator Ataur Rahman Manzu, and Deputy Manager of Save the Children Mostafa Kamal were also present.  A milad mahfil was followed seeking eternal peace for all the departed souls of those who were assassinated on August 15, 1975.
Marzina Begum said, they mainly work on education and health of the growing children in Daulatdia brothel, and despite many adversities, they are continuing their works.
Rajbari ASP Sheikh Sharifuzzaman said Dhaka range DIG Habibur Rahman is assisting these backward children in education, health and socio-economic development. This is the type of cooperation that he has also been providing to other communities.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Munshiganj Press Club organised a function to distribute school bags among 260 meritorious students
Kathalia Press Club and Kathalia Nagorik Forum formed a human chain in front of Kathalia Upazila Shaheed Minar
Banned net seized in Noakhali
50 Daulatdia brothel children visit Bangabandhuâ€™s shrine at Tungipara
RU master-role employees stage demo
Four murdered in four districts
Fish fry production at Baraigram govt hatchery stopped for long
113 detained on different charges in five districts  


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hits bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft