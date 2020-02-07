50 Daulatdia brothel children visit Bangabandhuâ€™s shrine at Tungipara



Daulatdia brothel children visit Bangabandhu’s shrine at Tungipara. photo: observer

"We're very excited seeing the grave of the father of the nation," they said in their reaction, adding, "We couldn't think ever, we'd be here today."

Daulatdia Child Club (DCC) in cooperation with Goalanda Police Station (PS) and Mukti Mahila Samity (MMS) organised the function.

Additional Police Super (Sadar circle) of Rajbari District Sheikh Sharifuzzaman said a floral wreath was placed at the grave of Bangabandhu by Officer-in-Charge of Goalanda PS Ashikur Rahman, MMS Executive Director Marzina Begum, and other NGO activists. Among others, DCC Chairman Liza Akhter, Goalanda Press Club President Azu Sikdar, General Secretary Shamim Sheikh, MMS Coordinator Ataur Rahman Manzu, and Deputy Manager of Save the Children Mostafa Kamal were also present. A milad mahfil was followed seeking eternal peace for all the departed souls of those who were assassinated on August 15, 1975.

Marzina Begum said, they mainly work on education and health of the growing children in Daulatdia brothel, and despite many adversities, they are continuing their works.

Rajbari ASP Sheikh Sharifuzzaman said Dhaka range DIG Habibur Rahman is assisting these backward children in education, health and socio-economic development. This is the type of cooperation that he has also been providing to other communities.



































