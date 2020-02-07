Four murdered in four districts





MANIKGANJ: A businessman was beaten to death over soil trading in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Ripn Hossain Lebu, 45, was the son of Moslem Uddin of Jamalpur Village under Boyra Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Lebu and Haidar Ali, general secretary of Boyra Bazar Trader Association, were into loggerhead over soil trading for long. Following this, Haidar Ali, with 20 to 25 people, attacked Lebu in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he was rushed to Singair Upazila Health Complex where he died while undergoing treatment.

Additional Superintend of Police (Singair Circle) Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the investigation is on.

GOPALGANJ: A farmer was beaten to death over trifling matter in Gobra Nilamath area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Israfil Molla, 42, was the son of Rokon Uddin Molla of the area.

Local and family sources said the deceased's six-year-old daughter went to a field to pluck pulse. At that time, land owners Islam and Nabil beat her. As Israfil tried to prevent them, they also beat him, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital where he was declared dead.

Sub-Inspector of Sadar Police Station (PS) Sakhawat Hossen said they recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

SIRAJGANJ: An Ansar member was killed and 14 others were injured in a clash over land dispute in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Abdul Matin, 50, was a member of Bogura Ansar-VDP, and a resident of Nishchintapur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raiganj PS Panchananda Sarker said Shaban Ali, a resident of the village, had been in loggerhead with co-villager Shahidul Islam over a land. Supporters of Shaban attacked the rival group supporters in the morning, leaving 15 injured.

Of the injured, Matin was taken to Raiganj Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead, the OC added.

NAOGAON: A woman who received injuries during torture by her in-laws in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Nargis Begum, 40, was the wife of Alim Uddin of Santoshpur Village in the upazila.

Alim Uddin was also injured when he tried to save Nargis.

Quoting locals, Niamatpur PS OC Abul Kalam Azad said an altercation happened between Nargis and her mother-in-law over a trifling mater. At one stage, her in-laws beat her and her husband indiscriminately, leaving them seriously injured.

They were rushed to the RMCH where Nargis died on Monday afternoon, the OC said.

The body was sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

















