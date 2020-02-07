

Fish fry production at Baraigram govt hatchery stopped for long

Though the hatchery was established to increase fish cultivation and production in the area, it is coming of no use to the farmers. As a result, the government is losing crore taka revenue in this connection.

Upazila fisheries office sources said the higher authority of the fisheries department took a plan in 1995 to lease out the eight hatcheries of the country, including the one at Baraigram to private owners. Following this, the Baraigram Fish Hatchery located at Thanar Mor was leased out to a trader Rakib Uddin at Tk 4.5 lakh for per year in 1997. But, the lessee had used the hatchery ponds for fish farming instead of producing fish fry. Later, due to expiry of lease term in 2012, the fisheries department retook the hatchery.

Later, a boundary wall was built in the hatchery, and a guard was appointed. But, till today no step has been taken to produce fish fry there.

While visiting recently, it was found that the hatchery has five ponds for producing fish fry. Different valuable equipments have been damaged. The hatchery and the store rooms have remained abandoned. During the lease period, the hatchery officer's house was used as a cowshed. So, it has become totally unusable now.

A fish farmer Motiur Rahman Sumon of Moukhara area in the upazila said, "As the hatchery has remained abandoned, we have to collect fish fry from faraway places. If fish fry were produced here, we would not suffer much for collecting the fry."

Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jahangir Alam said they informed the matter to the higher authority. After getting required manpower and allocation, steps would be taken to produce fish fry at the hatchery. However, a guard has been employed temporarily to look after the hatchery.































